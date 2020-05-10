Three more coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

(Eds: updating ) Shimla, May 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh reported three fresh cases of COVID-19, taking the total virus count in the state to 56, officials said on Sunday. While two persons tested positive in Bilaspur, one case was detected in Kangra district, they said.

Two people quarantined at Swarghat in Bilaspur district along the HP-Punjab border have tested positive, Bilaspur deputy commissioner Rajeswar Goel said. The two are taxi drivers and had recently ferried two families from Gujarat's Ahmedabad and Haryana's Gurgaon to their native places in Mandi and Kangra districts respectively. As the two showed symptoms during screening at the border, they were quarantined and their samples taken, he said, adding that of them is from Gujarat.

They are being shifted to Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMC) in Mandi, he said. Samples of their contacts will also be taken for testing.

Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said one person from Kangra district tested positive for the virus at Tanda's Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) on Sunday. Details of the Kangra patient were not immediately available. The number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh now stands at 14 – four in Kangra, three in Chamba, two in Hamirpur and Bilaspur each and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla districts.

While 35 patients have recovered from the infection in the state, three have died. Four people were shifted to other states for treatment.