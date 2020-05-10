Left Menu
Development News Edition

572 Indians stranded abroad land in Mumbai, quarantined

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 15:15 IST
572 Indians stranded abroad land in Mumbai, quarantined
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 572 Indians who were stranded abroad due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown landed at the Mumbai international airport early Sunday morning, a Maharashtra government official said. Of these, passengers belonging to Mumbai were kept under mandatory institutional quarantine in hotels near the airport, while those hailing from other cities were taken to their respective places where they will be kept in isolation in hotels taken over there for the purpose, the official said.

Two flights, one from London and another from Singapore, landed here in the morning, he said. "Some 572 passengers have arrived. They were first screened and then kept in isolation as per the Union government's guidelines. They will have to undergo the mandatory health checkup and remain quarantined at the accommodation provided by the state," he said.

A flight from Manila (Philippines) carrying 241 passengers is expected to land here on Sunday night, he added. The official said among the passengers who arrived on Sunday, maximum were from Mumbai while some belonged to other Maharashtra cities like Pune, Dhule, Kolhapur, among others.

Passengers from other cities were sent there in transport facilities provided by the state, the official said. "They will also be kept in local hotels taken over temporarily for the isolation purpose. Their health will be monitored. If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, he/she will be shifted to a local hospital dedicated to such treatment, he said.

The Maharashtra government has already converted all civil hospitals in the districts into facilities for the treatment of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Five Air India pilots test positive for coronavirus

Five pilots of Air India have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries, has asked its pilots to undertake coronavirus test befor...

Five Air India pilots, two AIESL staff test positive for coronavirus

Five pilots of Air India and two employees of the national carriers engineering services subsidiary AIESL have tested positive for coronavirus, airline sources said on Sunday. Air India, which is operating flights to evacuate Indians strand...

Protests against virus restrictions in Germany

Police in Germany says dozens of people were detained at protests against the pandemic restrictions after some rallies turned violent on Saturday. Berlin police said 86 people were detained after bottles were thrown at officers during a dem...

Babar Azam recalls special memory on Mother's Day

Pakistan opening batsman Babar Azam, on the occasion of International Mothers Day, on Sunday shared a memory of her mother during his early cricketing days. The 25-year-old recalled the first cricketing bat that her mother bought for him af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020