1.9k labourers allowed to board train from Mumbai to UP: Cops

A total of 1,916 migrantlabourers stranded in the coronavirus-induced lockdown weregiven permission by Saki Naka police station to travel onboard a Shramik Special train that left Mumbai for Lucknow inUttar Pradesh, a senior official said on Sunday

Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goel saidmultiple buses were used to get these labourers to CentralRailway's Lokmanya Tila Terminus in Kurla area of themetropolis

"All details of the people traveling were taken, anddocuments analysed. The buses were sanitised," he said.