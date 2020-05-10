Maha: Gutkha worth Rs 9.18 lakh seized in Jalna, 4 held

Gutkha worth Rs 9.18 lakh wasseized from a multi utility vehicle and two motorcycles onSunday morning in Jalna district in Maharashtra amid thelockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, a Crime Branch officialsaid

The vehicles were parked in a shed in Rajur in thedistrict's Bhokardan tehsil, said Inspector Rajendra SinghGour

"We have arrested four people in the case. The stateFood and Drug Administration has been intimated to dispose ofthe contraband," he added.