Lockdown: Mizoram students' body alleges discrimination by Chakmas

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 10-05-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 18:58 IST
Mizorams apex students' body - the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) - on Sunday alleged that Mizos were being prevented from buying essential commodities at a village, under the jurisdiction of the autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, in Lawngtlai district during the ongoing lockdown. MZP vice president Peter Chhangte alleged that Mizos belonging to Bawm tribe, living at Parva-III, were denied entry to grocery stores and prevented from buying essential commodities and food items by Chakma volunteers.

However, the chief executive member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Rasik Mohan Chakma told PTI that he did not have any such information. Some of the MZP leaders led by Chhangte had visited Parva villages within the CADC areas in Lawngtlai district last week following a report that native Mizos were being discriminated against by local leaders and volunteers of a village task force during the nationwide lockdown.

The MZP team convened a meeting with local and community leaders from both the Chakma and Mizo tribes asking them to peacefully coexist as responsible citizens during the coronavirus crisis. "We asked the Chakma community leaders not to obstruct the Mizos from buying both essential and non-essential commodities from shops during lockdown and also take measures to promote peaceful co-existence," he said.

Meanwhile, the CADC CEM said, "Who knows a shop keeper may prevent some customers from entering the shop as a precaution. But that does not mean that the entire Mizo residents were denied essential commodities. How can people be denied from buying commodities in this time of crisis?" he asked. Parva is located about 430 km from Aizawl and 185 km from Lawngtlai. About 60 Mizo families live at Parva-III along with Chakma residents.

The Chakmas are concentrated mainly in south-western part of Mizoram and they constitute about 8 per cent of the state's population..

