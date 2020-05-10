Child dies in wall collapse in Greater Noida
A 5-year-old child lost its life after a wall collapsed in Greater Noida on Sunday.ANI | Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:10 IST
The child got trapped under the debris after the wall collapsed due to strong winds in the region earlier in the day.
The incident was reported from Chuhadpur village under the Dankaur police station of Gautam Budh Nagar district. (ANI)
