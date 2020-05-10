Left Menu
Development News Edition

First plane with AP citizens from US coming on Monday

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 10-05-2020 19:46 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 19:31 IST
First plane with AP citizens from US coming on Monday

The first flight carrying people of Andhra Pradesh would land in Hyderabad from the USA on Monday as more than 20,000 people were expected to be repatriated from various foreign countries in the next few days, as the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions have been eased. All those landing in Hyderabad would be brought to Vijayawada by buses and quarantined after preliminary screening at the airport, Principal Secretary (Transport) M T Krishna Babu said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday reviewed the arrangements being made for the returnees. According to Krishna Babu, reception teams from Andhra Pradesh would be positioned in airports at Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai where the state citizens would arrive from various foreign countries.

A proper medical check-up will be conducted on these people and if someone is found with symptoms of coronavirus, they will be moved to the nearest COVID-19 Care Centre. Others will be brought to the state by buses, he said.

The state government was providing two options - free or paid quarantine - depending on the passengers choice. If the returnees opt for paid quarantine, we have categorised three facilities by tying up with various hotels.

There will be luxury, medium and budget categories with prices starting from Rs 1,500," the Principal Secretary said. On inter-state transfers, he said 11 trains have been arranged so far and 11,860 migrant workers have been sent back to their respective states.

"Rajasthan and West Bengal governments have not yet given permission to send the migrant workers back to those states. As such we could not run the special Sharmik trains, he said. Jharkhand was permitting only one train per week and the second train would leave on May 12.

The state government was footing the complete expenditure of the migrant workers upto the last mile and also providing Rs 500 to each person for out-of-pocket expenses, Krishna Babu added. From other states, 12,273 people had returned. We are giving top priority to migrant workers in distress, pilgrims, tourists and students in groups stuck in other states.

Another 30,000 people were still stuck in other states waiting to return, the Principal Secretary said.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey threatens to target Haftar's forces in Libya if attacks persist

Turkey said on Sunday it would deem the forces of Libyan General Khalifa Haftar legitimate targets if their attacks on its interests and diplomatic missions in Libya persisted.Turkey backs Libyas internationally-recognised Government of Nat...

COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 7,000 mark

A total of 669 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally in the state to 7,204. 669 new cases of coronavirus and three deaths have been reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of cases to 7...

PREVIEW-As 2020 presidential contest looms, U.S. Supreme Court mulls power of 'electors'

Bret Chiafalo had his bags packed in the weeks following the 2016 U.S. presidential election. If somehow his gambit worked and Donald Trump were blocked from officially being declared the winner, the information technology specialist from W...

New virus clusters show risks of 2nd wave as protests flare

A family in China, nightclubs in South Korea and a slaughterhouse in Germany New clusters of coronavirus infections are igniting concerns about a second wave even as calls grow in some countries to relax restrictions even further. In German...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020