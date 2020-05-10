2 killed as pick-up van rams into truck in UP's Bhadohi

2 killed as pick-up van rams into truck in UP's BhadohiPTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:33 IST
Two persons were killed and as many injured after a pick-up van rammed into a stationary truck here on Sunday, police said. The pick-up van was going from Haryana to Bihar and the accident took place on a highway near Amva village here, said Gopiganj SHO Krishnanand Rai.
The pick-up van collided into the truck that had stopped due to a tyre burst, he added. Rai said the van’s driver and a passenger died, while the two other injured passengers were sent to Varanasi for treatment.
The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the station house officer said..
