Manmohan admitted to AIIMS

Manmohan admitted to AIIMSPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 23:03 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:27 IST
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the AIIMS here on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness, sources said. Singh, 87, is under observation at the cardio-thoracic ward of the premier hospital, they said.
He was admitted under Dr Nitish Naik, a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), around 8.45 pm. "He is under observation," one of the sources said.
Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014..
- READ MORE ON:
- Manmohan Singh
- AIIMS
- Nitish Naik
- Rajasthan
ALSO READ
Aggressive testing key to fight battle against COVID-19: Manmohan Singh
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to guide in reviving Punjab's economy post COVID-19
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh to guide group of experts for post-COVID-19 revival strategy for Punjab
Manmohan Singh to guide Punjab govt in reviving economy from Coronavirus crisis
We need to know what will happen after lockdown 3.0: ex-PM Manmohan Singh at meeting with Cong CMs.