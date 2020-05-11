Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 Budget adds support to stabilise NZ's family violence services

The Budget includes support for services by Māori for Māori, those supporting victims of elder abuse, and programmes for people who use violence and want to change their behaviour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 08:59 IST
2020 Budget adds support to stabilise NZ's family violence services
Additional support across the Health, Police and Justice portfolios will ensure victims of non-fatal strangulation get the medical, psychological and forensic support they need to heal and to go through the justice process. Image Credit: Pixabay

The 2020 Budget includes significant support to stabilise New Zealand's family violence services, whose work has been shown to be so essential throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Budget includes support for services by Māori for Māori, those supporting victims of elder abuse, and programmes for people who use violence and want to change their behaviour.

Additional support across the Health, Police and Justice portfolios will ensure victims of non-fatal strangulation get the medical, psychological and forensic support they need to heal and to go through the justice process.

"Refuges, helplines, crisis services and many other organisations sit at the heart of our response to families who are experiencing violence," said Jan Logie, Under-Secretary to the Minister of Justice (Domestic and Sexual Violence Issues).

"At a time of national crisis, we have never needed them more. We know this crisis has increased pressure to New Zealand families and that more victims are isolated. It's right that we respond properly to this. As a Government, we have committed to ending this violence."

"What this means in real terms is better support for those experiencing abuse, whilst empowering people who use violence to change their behaviour. It will save lives and mean we are a safer, healthier New Zealand.

The bulk of the support sits with the Ministry of Social Development.

"The initiatives have a strong focus on specialist services, with $183.0 million committed to support victims of family violence, support people experiencing elder abuse, and investing in services to help people to stop using violence," said Hon Poto Williams, Associate Minister of Social Development.

"Alongside those initiatives, we are also boosting multi-agency specialist support for victims of strangulation, with $19.9 million going into boosting specialist health, mental health and forensic services, and access to the legal system.

"Collectively, these initiatives build on last year's Wellbeing Budget. We have been consistently clear that this Government's approach to family violence and sexual violence is long-term and multi-year, and it needs to be if we are to end the scourge of family violence and sexual violence in New Zealand," Poto Williams said.

Jan Logie said: "I particularly want to acknowledge and the whole-of-government Joint Venture approach to eliminating family violence and sexual violence. It is because of this work across all our agencies that women, children and everyone affected by violence will be safer in their homes.

"We all know that only by working together, and doing things differently, are we going to make the change we need to, to end family violence and sexual violence in Aotearoa. The three Budgets we have delivered so far are a solid foundation for that change."

The Budget initiatives announced today are:

$183.0 million over the next four years for the Ministry of Social Development to ensure continued access to specialist family violence services, including:

Services supporting victims of family violence ($142.0 million)Services to help perpetrators to stop inflicting family violence ($16.0 million), and

Support for victims of elder abuse ($25.0 million) and

A cross-agency initiative with Police, Justice and Health to ensure victims of non-fatal strangulation can access highly trained medical practitioners, trained to deal with the trauma and for forensic services necessary to gather the robust evidence needed to prosecute offenders ($19.9 million)

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

Researchers find AI-supported test could lead to early detection of glaucoma progression

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-England should replace Neville with former US coach Ellis: Aluko

Jill Ellis, who led the United States to back-to-back Womens World Cup titles, would make the ideal replacement for England head coach Phil Neville when he leaves the job next year, former striker Eniola Aluko has said. England womens head ...

European leagues move at different speeds toward restart

As European leagues prepare to return from the enforced coronavirus break, screening tests are revealing cases in various championships, although, as yet, not calling into question plans to resume playing. Germany still plans to be the firs...

PGF provides over $1.5 million to Māori farming operations 

The Provincial Growth Fund is providing more than 1.5 million to two Whenua Mori farming operations in Northland so under-utilised land can be restored to higher productivity and profitability, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane J...

Working closely with government to resume cricket in country, says ECB

As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended the lockdown till at least June 1 in the country, the England and Wales Cricket Board said that the cricket body is working closely with the government to safely resume cricket. The ECB had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020