84 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 11:25 IST
Rajasthan recorded 84 fresh cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the state's virus tally to 3,898, an official said. The state has so far seen 108 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 57 deaths.

"As many as 84 fresh cases have been reported in 12 districts of the state today, including 40 in Udaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said. Besides Udaipur, 11 cases were reported from Jaipur; six from Ajmer, five each in Pali and Chittorgarh, four each in Rajsamand and Jalore, three from Kota, two from Tonk and Karauli and one each in Dungarpur and Nagaur.   A total of 3,898 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

He said so far 2,253 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 1,993 have been discharged from hospitals. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 61 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer and 42 BSF jawans brought from Delhi.

The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus..

