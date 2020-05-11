Following are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION: DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES In record 24-hour jump, COVID-19 cases rise to 67,152; death toll 2,206 New Delhi: India registered a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, pushing the country's tally to 67,152 on Monday and the death toll due to the disease rose to 2,206 with 97 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry. DEL27 HEALTH-VIRUS-RECORDING-DEATH ICMR issues guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 deaths to create robust data New Delhi: COVID-19 would be recorded as an "underlying cause of death" when leading to pneumonia, cardiac injury and clotting in the bloodstream, among others, according to the guidance issued by ICMR for appropriate recording of deaths due to the disease in India.

DEL28 LOCKDOWN-LD RAIL-STOPPAGES Now, around 1,700 passengers, three stops for 'Shramik Special' trains New Delhi: In a bid to ferry more migrants, the Railways on Monday decided to carry around 1,700 passengers on board its 'Shramik Special' trains instead of the current 1,200. DEL17 LOCKDOWN-MHA-MIGRANTS Have taken note of migrants walking on roads, rly tracks with great concern: Govt New Delhi: The Centre has said it has noted with great concern that migrant workers continue to walk on roads and railway tracks to return to their native places and asked states to ensure that they travel home on the special trains being run for them from various parts of the country.

DEL13 MANMOHAN-HEALTH Manmohan Singh stable; developed reaction to medication: Hospital sources New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said on Monday. CAL1 OD-VIRUS-CASES 14 new COVID-19 cases in Odisha Bhubaneswar: At least 14 people, mostly Surat returnees, tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the virus tally in the state to 391, the Health and Family Welfare department said.

MDS1 KA-LOCKDOWN-PASSENGERS 326 stranded people return from London, taken to quarantine centres Bengaluru: As many as 326 people stuck in London due to the COVID-19 lockdown arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here in the early hours of Monday. BUSINESS: DEL5 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rallies over 500 pts; Reliance jumps 3 pc Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points in opening session on Monday as strong gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and positive cues from global markets boosted market sentiment.

DEL19 BIZ-RUPEE-OPEN Rupee slips 16 paise to 75.70 against US dollar in early trade Mumbai: The rupee slipped 16 paise to 75.70 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as rising coronavirus cases in the country weighed on investor sentiment. FOREIGN: FGN7 VIRUS-UN-TOURISM International tourism could decline by 60-80 per cent in 2020: UN United Nations: International tourism could decline by 60-80 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the revenue loss of USD 910 billion to USD 1.2 trillion and placing millions of livelihoods at risk, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has said. By Yoshita Singh FGN4 UK-NIRAV MODI Nirav Modi's extradition trial in PNB fraud case to begin in UK London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and money laundering case, is set to be produced before a UK court for his trial on Monday, to take place in a part-remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown. By Aditi Khanna.