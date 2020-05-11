338 containment zones in Kolkata

338 containment zones in KolkataPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:07 IST
The Kolkata Police on Monday put up on its twitter account the list of 338 containment zones in the city. The list was made available to the police by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).
West Bengal at present has four red zones including the city, neighbouring Howrah,North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts. There are 11 districts in the orange zone and eight in green zone.
According to the list of district-wise containment zones put by the Egiye Bangla website of the West Bengal government, Howrah has 76 such areas, while North Parganas has 92. In Hooghly, there are 23 containment zones while in Purba Medinipur there are three such zones.
The death toll from COVID-19 climbed to 113 in West Bengal on Sunday with 14 more people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours. Of the 14 deaths, Kolkata alone accounted for 10 while two each were from North 24 Parganas and Howrah districts.
The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Hooghly district (47) while 18 people from Kolkata tested positive for novel coronavirus. A total of 1,939 COVID-19 cases have been reported in West Bengal so far, of which 1,337 are active.
