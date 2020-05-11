Left Menu
Development News Edition

New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2

The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacted by Wednesday 13 May.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 13:51 IST
New legal framework to be introduced for Covid-19 Alert Level 2
“As I announced on Friday, the changes will ensure controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable,” Attorney-General David Parker said today.   Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new law providing a legal framework for Covid-19 Alert Level 2 will be introduced and debated tomorrow.

The Government intends to pass the COVID-19 Public Health Response Bill through all stages on Tuesday 12 May so that it can be enacted by Wednesday 13 May.

"As I announced on Friday, the changes will ensure controls on gatherings of people and physical distancing are still enforceable," Attorney-General David Parker said today.

Enforceability to date has relied on the Epidemic Notice, the Health Act and the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act.

"There will be fewer restrictions under Alert Level 2 but those remaining still need to be enforceable. We don't want these narrower controls to rely on the National State of Emergency.

"We believe the vast majority of New Zealanders want to 'do the right thing'," David Parker said.

"However, the regulatory backup provided by the new law allows us to address behaviour at Alert Level 2 that is particularly harmful to the public health objective, and to demonstrate to those who are complying voluntarily that non-compliance will not be tolerated," he said.

"We need the legislation in place before Level 2 starts.

"The Government has assessed there is no time for the usual select committee process but we do want a necessarily brief opportunity for comment on the bill. Therefore we have released a disclosure draft of the Bill to the Opposition and experts, and have invited comment on it by 10 am, Tuesday 12 May.

"I reiterate there has been no gap in the legal underpinning or in the enforcement powers under the notices that have been issued under Level 3 and Level 4. This bill does not retrospectively change them."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

BA-owner IAG not in a position where it needs UK bailout - CEO

British Airways owner IAG is not in a position where it has to ask for a specific bailout from the government to see it through the coronavirus pandemic, its chief executive said on Monday.Britains government has said stricken airlines shou...

South Korea scrambles to contain nightclub coronavirus outbreak

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul.South Korea has been lau...

Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Burundis domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africas last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed. While...

Passenger movements at railway station to be permitted only on confirmed e-ticket

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has issued Standard Operating Protocol SOP to facilitate the movement of persons by train.Movement of passengers to fro and entry at the railway station would be permitted only on the confirmed e-ticket. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020