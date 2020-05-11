Operations in tea gardens are allowed with 50 pc workforce, clarifies West Bengal govt
West Bengal government has clarified that 'operations including plucking in tea gardens are allowed with the deployment of up to 50 per cent of the total regular workforce at a time.'ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:39 IST
West Bengal government has clarified that 'operations including plucking in tea gardens are allowed with the deployment of up to 50 per cent of the total regular workforce at a time.'
According to an official order dated May 11, norms of social distancing and proper hygiene must be ensured.
"It will be the responsibility of the management of the organisation/establishment to ensure the compliance of these norms," said the order. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal