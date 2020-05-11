Guj: Over 1.51 lakh cases, 27,000 arrests for violations

As many as 1.51 lakh cases have been registered so far in Gujarat for lockdown and quarantine violations and more than 27,000 people arrested using CCTV and drone camera footage, state Director General of Police Shivanand Jha said on Monday. Footage from 2,000 drone cameras, deployed to monitor terraces and other areas, and CCTV networks in public places as well as residential complexes have been used to nab violators and so far 27,600 people have been arrested, Jha said in a video message.

"After going through CCTV footage of residential societies in different parts of the state on Sunday, we found 23 persons roaming outside. Till now, we have lodged 662 FIRs and arrested 926 persons for lockdown violation. Using drone footage, we have lodged over 12,200 cases and arrested 22,559 persons" said Jha. With the help of CCTVs installed in public places, 74 violators were arrested on Sunday, he said.

"Till now, we have lodged 3,032 FIRs and arrested 4,156 persons for defying lockdown. Using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system, we have lodged 10,370 cases so far. As many as 3,506 cases were also lodged against violators after going through videos captured by videographers deployed by police," Jha informed..