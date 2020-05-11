Punjab CM favours lockdown extension, seeks fiscal support to states

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for the extension of the coronavirus lockdown, but with a carefully crafted exit strategy providing fiscal support to states. In a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab CM said in view of ‘escalating’ virus cases, continuation of the lockdown was needed. He said states should be given greater flexibility in micro-planning

The decision on designating red, orange/yellow and green zones should be left to the states, which are more cognizant of the ground realities, he said

The exit strategy should consider and focus on fiscal and economic empowerment of the states, which are responsible for real action directly impinging upon the livelihood and social health of the common man, said the chief minister.