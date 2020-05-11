Truck driver from Punjab tests COVID-19 positive in U'khand

A truck driver who came from Punjab to Uttarakhand has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The truck driver reached Bajpur in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district from Fatehgarh in Punjab through Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Monday.

After his swab test reports came positive, the Punjab Police traced his location to Bajpur and informed authorities. He has been admitted at Haldwani's Sushila Tiwari Hospital and people who may have come in contact with him are being traced, Bajpur Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepshikha Agrawal said.

The man was tested after he showed symptoms of the coronavirus disease at a community health centre at Sumro in Punjab but he fled before his test reports could arrive, she said. He came to Bajpur from Punjab's Fatehgarh driving a truck loaded with iron angles through Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh and Kashipur in Uttarakhand.

The cleaner of the truck who accompanied him is also being examined for coronavirus symptoms, the official said..