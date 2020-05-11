Left Menu
Development News Edition

'One size fits all' economic solutions like globalisation not viable: S Gurumurthy

The Editor of Thughlak magazine Swaminathan Gurumurthy on Monday said that the COVID-19 crisis has confirmed that economically "one size fits all" models like globalisation will not offer solutions for the changing real-world situations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:59 IST
'One size fits all' economic solutions like globalisation not viable: S Gurumurthy
S Gurumurthy (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Editor of Thughlak magazine Swaminathan Gurumurthy on Monday said that the COVID-19 crisis has confirmed that economically "one size fits all" models like globalisation will not offer solutions for the changing real-world situations. "The functional model is Swadeshi. Accidents like COVID bring about such a total change in perception. For instance, the assassination of an Austrian couple brought about the first World War and that brought about the second World War. The cause had nothing to do with the outcome," Gurumurthy said at a webinar organised by Bharat Prakashan Delhi Limited in collaboration with various national media houses on 'Rebuilding Indian Economy: Challenges and Opportunities'.

"I have deduced a few propositions from the COVID accident. Firstly, the global one size fits all model for the world is over. Secondly, paradigms like colonialism, socialism, capitalism and globalisation are all fallible. It has now been confirmed that globalisation is not going to be a solution for the world," he added. The Thuglak Editor further said that despite laying down the foundation of NITI Aayog which advocated the riddance of one size fits all model, there are economic institutions in India which are carbon copies of western institutions.

"In the post-COVID world, there is going to be a global political-economic order which we have not seen earlier. The NITI Aayog's founding document also said that the one size fits all model will not work in India. The bureaucrats, economic institutions, etc are still photocopies of the western institutions which is unfortunate," he said. "Keynesian economics started creating problems like unemployment and inflation. It is necessary to understand that if we are applying an existing theory to a new situation, it creates problems. In our country, the unlisted corporates and the MSME sector derive their funds from the banks and not the market. But the banks follow the Basel norms. In 1995, 8 per cent of the loans were term loans but today more than 50 per cent loans are term loans. This model won't work for the situation in India," he added.

He further said that three financial institutions in 2016 said that the one size fit all model of Non-Performing Asset (NPA) will not work. "The prudential norms should be decided by the government of India. The government and RBI should sit together and offer a one-time restructuring option to all those companies which are declared as NPA, provided their business is viable," he said.

"We need to have a re-look on the economic model. The philosophy of the NITI Aayog model has to be actualised. The COVID shock has made us realise that we have to monetise our deficits," he added. Lastly, Gurumurthy said that the COVID-19 spread is under control in India as the infection rate is around 3-4 per cent.

"How is the spread of COVID-19 is to be decided by how many tests are conducted and how many infections are there. The NPR report in the USA says that if the tests yield less than 10 per cent infections then the situation is under control. In India the infection rate is only 3 to 4 per cent as compared to more than 10 per cent in many developed economies," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM pitches for lockdown extension with 'carefully crafted strategy'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for extension of the lockdown with a carefully crafted strategy, which is to be backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states to save lives and secure livelihood. Chi...

Showdown in Punjab: Two ministers say won't attend meetings if chief secretary is present

Two Punjab ministers on Monday said they will not participate in any meeting attended by the states chief secretary, deepening a crisis triggered by a showdown between them and the top bureaucrat last week. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh B...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 2120 hours NATION DEL128 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Some relatively large COVID-19 outbreaks noticed in particular areas focus on containment Govt New Delhi As India registered a record jump of 4,2...

Premier League gets go-ahead for June 1 return

Premier League and other top-level sport could restart on June 1 as the government on Monday published a lengthy document for lifting the coronavirus-induced lockdown in England. Step two of the 50-page document gave a go-ahead to the footb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020