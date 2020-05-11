One more tests positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total count 60

One more coronavirus case surfaced in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, taking the infection count to 60 in the state, an official said. So far, three people have succumbed to the infection in the state.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said the fresh case was reported from Kangra district. The patient tested positive for the infection at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), he added.

Immediate details about the patient were not available. Dhiman said 482 samples were sent to five laboratories in the state, of which 228 tested negative for the infection on Monday while one was declared positive.

Results of the remaining samples are awaited, he said. The official said now the state has 18 active cases--six in Chamba; five in Kangra; two each in Hamirpur and Bilaspur; and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla.

Thirty-nine people have recovered from the infection, he said, adding that four patients who were shifted outside the state for treatment as per their wish recovered on Monday. They were getting treatment at a private hospital outside the state since last month. They are residents of Delhi and had stayed at a factory's guest house in Solan's Baddi.

They are relatives of a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had stayed with them and died of coronavirus in the PGIMER, Chandigarh, last month..