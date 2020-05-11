Left Menu
Bombay HC asks police to probe 'accidental death' as murder

Bombay High Court has transferred the investigation into an alleged accidental death case to the local crime branch Ratnagiri for the probe to be carried out as a murder case.

Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

Bombay High Court has transferred the investigation into an alleged accidental death case to the local crime branch Ratnagiri for the probe to be carried out as a murder case. Justice Revati Mohite Dere directed Ratnagiri local crime branch to submit a report in the court with respect to the investigation after six weeks.

"Prima facie, there seems to be some substance in the allegations made by the petitioner. Considering the aforesaid, it would be appropriate, in the interest of justice, to transfer the investigation to the local crime branch (detection), Ratnagiri, from Sagari police station," the order issued on Friday said. This comes after Sheela Narkar, mother of the victim, approached the Bombay High Court claiming that her son died on March 6 and the police registered a case of accidental death instead of a murder case.

According to the police, victim Sachin Narkar's car had turned turtle after an accident as a result of which the body of the deceased was found behind the driver's seat. "Prima facie, it appears that if the car had turned turtle in the manner as alleged, the car would have several dents and huge damages. The photos of the car show none. The injuries sustained by the deceased are only on the head and neck," the court observed.

Sheela Narkar in her petition said that if the car turned turtle then there should have been dents or damages to the car. It said that though Sachin Narkar was purportedly driving the car, his body was found upside down on the back seat, behind the driver's seat and the post-mortem report revealed that the deceased had multiple incised wounds, which could not have been possible in the accident. It said that the injuries sustained by the deceased were only on the head and neck and there was no fracture of ribs as normally found in motor accident cases. (ANI)

