Following are the top stories at 2120 hours: NATION DEL128 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY Some relatively large COVID-19 outbreaks noticed in particular areas; focus on containment: Govt New Delhi: As India registered a record jump of 4,213 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the government on Monday said some relatively large outbreaks have been noticed in particular locations and it is important to focus on containment efforts to ensure that the country does not reach the community transmission stage. DEL140 LOCKDOWN-LDALL MIGRANTS 100 Shramik trains to run daily; Centre asks states to assist migrants trudging back to their native places New Delhi/Mumbai: The Centre on Monday decided to run 100 special trains daily for migrants during the coronavirus lockdown and asked the states to ensure that they avail the facility, as scenes of stranded people trekking or cycling for hundreds of kilometres, or cramming into trucks, autos and other vehicles for an arduous journey home play out day after day across the country DEL121 RAIL-2NDLD PASSENGER SERVICES New normal for rail travel: No linen, only packaged food, passenger arrival 90 min early at stations New Delhi: The Railways has issued new guidelines for travel on 15 pairs of special trains from May 12, asking passengers to carry their own food and linen and arrive at stations at least 90 minutes before departure for health screening.

DEL136 MANMOHAN-2NDLD HEALTH Manmohan Singh’s condition improving; COVID-19 test comes negative New Delhi: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and his condition has improved, even as he tested negative for COVID-19, hospital sources said on Monday. DEL110 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES 310 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally now 7,233; no new death New Delhi: The national capital recorded 310 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,233, the Delhi government said on Monday. DEL108 LOCKDOWN-PM-COMMENTS "Balanced strategy" needed for path ahead: PM Modi to chief ministers New Delhi: India will have to devise and implement a "balanced strategy" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers on Monday during a video conference.

DEL125 LOCKDOWN-MHA-TRAINS MHA asks railways to run at least 100 special trains a day to ensure migrants return home New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Monday asked the Railways to start running at least 100 special trains per day for the next few weeks to ensure the return of migrant workers to their native places, an official said. DEL138 RAIL-LD-SERVICE-RESUME Select train services resume from tomorrow, Railways issues time-table till May 20 New Delhi: Nearly two months after it suspended operations of passenger trains over the coronavirus crisis, the Railways will resume the services with 15 pairs of trains on select routes from Tuesday.

LEGAL LGD15 SC-SABARIMALA Sabarimala: No fetters in referring questions of law to larger bench in review petitions, says SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said that its 5-judge bench had powers to refer the questions of law to a larger bench for adjudication while exercising its limited power under review jurisdiction in the Sabarimala temple entry case, saying “there is no fetter on the exercise of discretion of this Court in referring questions of law to a larger bench in review petitions”. LGD17 VIRUS-SC-JAILS Will be travesty of justice if innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to COVID-19 in jail: SC told New Delhi: A Muslim body has moved the Supreme Court seeking enforcement of fundamental rights of jail inmates saying it would be a "travesty of justice" and a "blot" on the criminal justice system if any innocent undertrial prisoner dies due to spread of COVID-19 in jails. BUSINESS DEL104 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee drops by 19p to 1-wk low against dollar on fiscal deficit concerns Mumbai: The rupee on Monday declined by 19 paise to close at a one-week low of 75.73 against the US dollar due to fiscal deficit concerns as the government raised its market borrowing programme for 2020-21 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. FOREIGN FGN34 UK-2NDLD NIRAV MODI Nirav Modi's five-day extradition trial in PNB fraud case begins in UK London: Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, fighting extradition to India on charges over the nearly USD 2 billion PNB fraud and money laundering case, appeared via videolink before a UK court on the first day of his five-day extradition trial on Monday, taking place in a part-remote setting due to the coronavirus lockdown. By Aditi Khanna FGN28 SINOINDIA-LD CLASH Sino-India border clashes: China says its troops committed to uphold peace Beijing: China on Monday reacted guardedly to the recent clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers, saying its troops remained “committed to uphold peace and tranquillity” at the border areas. By K J M Varma SPORTS SPD16 SPO-MINISTRY-2NDLD RECOGNITION Ministry grants recognition to 54 NSFs till Sep 2020; archery, PCI, rowing body left out New Delhi: The Sports Ministry on Monday granted recognition to 54 national federations till September this year, leaving out the governing bodies of archery, golf, gymnastics and paralympics among others.

