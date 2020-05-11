Army commander reviews security situation, Ops preparedness along IB in J-K

Army commander reviews security situation, Ops preparedness along IB in J-KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 22:19 IST
The chief of Western Army Command, Lt Gen R P Singh, visited forwards areas along the International Border (IB) on Monday and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of borderline with Pakistan, a defence spokesman said. Lt Gen Singh visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps in Kathua and Samba Districts to review the current security situation and operational readiness, the spokesman said.
The Army commander was accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC, Rising Star Corps. The Army commander interacted with the commanders of the field formations and was briefed about the operational and logistics preparedness and up-gradation of security infrastructure, he said. The Army commander interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation. He appreciated the high state of preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national elements. He also commended the efforts of the formations in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- IB
- Pakistan
- Rising Star Corps
- Army
- Lt Gen
- Upendra Dwivedi
- Kathua
ALSO READ
As coronavirus crisis ravages Pakistan, military trumps Imran Khan
Coronavirus: Hong Kong tries to help stranded Indian, Pakistani citizens return home
Pak govt authorises army to take over in case business community, religious clerics violate COVID-19 lockdown
COVID-19: Over 400 stranded Pakistanis return from Afghanistan
Security forces kill nine terrorists in Pakistan