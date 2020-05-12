Odisha reports 37 more COVID-19 cases, total rises to 414

Odisha recorded 37 more COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 414, officials said. Of the fresh cases, 29 were reported from Ganjam district and all of them have been identified as Surat returnees, the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

It said 17 patients recovered from the disease on Monday and the overall figure of the cured rose to 85. Ganjam, with 154 COVID-19 cases, accounts for 37.2 per cent of the state's coronavirus positive count.

"There is nothing to be worried over the rise in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state as most of them were detected from quarantine centres and one from a containment zone. "We were anticipating the spike in the corona cases after arrival of non-resident Odias (NROs) and have made preparations acordingly," Odisha's COVID-19 Spokesperson Subroto Bagchi said.

He said 67,535 Odias have so far returned to the state by train, bus and other vehicles. Meanwhile, the state government has made minor changes in the central guideline on hospitalisation and isolation of people found to be COVID-19 positive.

"Henceforth, we can allow the mild or asymptomatic patients to get treated from their houses," said Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra..