Left Menu
Development News Edition

'MPCC has borne train fare of over 27,000 migrant labourers'

Acting on Congress interim president Soni Gandhi's announcement to send migrant labourers to their native states free of cost, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday said that till now 27,865 people have been sent to their home states.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-05-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 04:36 IST
'MPCC has borne train fare of over 27,000 migrant labourers'
Congress interim president Soni Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Acting on Congress interim president Soni Gandhi's announcement to send migrant labourers to their native states free of cost, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Monday said that till now 27,865 people have been sent to their home states. Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had on May 4 had said that her party will bear the cost for rail travel of every needy migrant worker and labourer to their respective home towns during the lockdown.

"After the migrant labourers were registered at the district level, the Congress paid the cost of the tickets of these people. Till now 27,865 workers have been sent back to their native states," according to an official statement by the MPCC. "Energy Minister Nitin Raut has paid for four special trains, Minister Dr Vishwajeet Kadam and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development minister Sunil Kedar paid for two trains to send the migrant workers back to their states. Meanwhile, Relief and Rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar and Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur too paid to send several workers back home," the statement read.

It further read, "As many as 3,567 workers were sent to their states by private vehicles from Satara, Ahmednagar, Pune, Nagpur, Chandrapur, Kolhapur, Sangli. The expense for their travel too was borne by Congress. Food, masks and sanitizers were provided to the workers during their journey." "Apart from this, over 24,000 workers from other states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, Karnataka have reached out to the Congress for help. Arrangements will be made for them and they will be sent back home soon," it read.

Special Shramik trains have been operated from Nagpur to Muzzafarpur, Nagpur-Lucknow, Wardha to Patna, Pune to Lucknow, Nagpur to Darbhanga, Miraj to Gorakhpur, Chandrapur to Patna, Pune to Bhopal, Ahmednagar to Unnao, Nagpur to Ballia. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

White House directs staff to wear masks after officials contract coronavirus

The White House on Monday directed all people entering the West Wing, where the daily operations of President Donald Trumps administration are carried out, to wear masks after two aides tested positive for the coronavirus, administration of...

Qatar to reopen money exchange services on Tuesday

Qatar will allow money exchange service offices to reopen with mandatory precautionary measures as of May 12, state news agency QNA reported on Tuesday.The decision by the ministry of commerce and industry will meet public needs in a manner...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Monday his campaign and the party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The fundrais...

'MPCC has borne train fare of over 27,000 migrant labourers'

Acting on Congress interim president Soni Gandhis announcement to send migrant labourers to their native states free of cost, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee MPCC on Monday said that till now 27,865 people have been sent to their hom...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020