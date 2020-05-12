Another area de-contained, total containment zones in Delhi now 81

Left Menu
With one more area de-contained, the total number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 81 on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 07:06 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 07:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With one more area de-contained, the total number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 81 on Monday. "One more area in Delhi- House No. A-30, Mansarover Garden has been de-contained. The total number of containment zones in the national capital now stands at 81. No new addition in containment zones," according to an official statement by the Delhi Government.

However, strict compliance of lockdown will continue to be followed in areas that are no more a containment zone. Also, social distancing and masks will remain compulsory in the areas even for hawkers and vendors.

Earlier, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government had announced several relaxations for the city, except in the containment zones. (ANI)

