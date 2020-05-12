Shramik special train brings back migrants to Bankura from Karnataka

A Shramik special train brought back migrant labourers to Bankura of West Bengal from Bengaluru's Karnataka on Tuesday. Thermal screening of passengers was done before their exit from the railway station premises.

According to RD Bajpai, Railways Executive Director, Indian Railways has so far operated over 450 Shramik special trains and brought over 5 lakh migrant labourers to their respective states. "We have run more than 450 'Shramik special trains' and brought over 5 lakh migrants to their respective states. Our target is to run more than 100 trains a day and we will achieve it," Bajpai told ANI.

In Shramik special trains, proper screening of passengers is ensured before they board the train and are given free meals and water during the journey. (ANI)