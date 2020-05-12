Following are the top stories at 12:30pm: NATION: DEL22 PM ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday night New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, the Prime Minister's Office said. DEL4 HEALTH-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 2,293, no. of cases climbs to 70,756 in India: Health Ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,293 and the number of cases climbed to 70,756 in the country on Tuesday, registering an increase of 87 fatalities and 3,604 cases in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

CAL5 WB-VIRUS-OFFICIAL West Bengal replaces health secretary amid row over COVID-19 data Kolkata: The West Bengal government has transferred Health Secretary Vivek Kumar to the Environment Department and named Narayan Swaroop Nigam as his replacement, officials said on Tuesday. DEL10 HR-MIGRANT-KILLED Migrant labourer walking to Bihar killed near Ambala after being hit by car Ambala: A migrant labourer was killed while another seriously injured when a car hit them on the Ambala-Jagadhri highway near Ambala Cantonment on Tuesday morning, police said.

MDS4 TL-VIRUS-FLIGHT Vande Bharat Mission: 331 stranded Indians from UK reach Hyderabad Hyderabad: As part of the biggest ever off-shore evacuation drive of Indian citizens under the Vande Bharat Mission, an Air India flight carrying 331 people stuck in the UK, landed at the international airport here on Tuesday. BOM3 GJ-LOCKDOWN-FLIGHT-STUDENTS 139 Indian students stranded in Philippines arrive in Gujarat Ahmedabad: A special flight from Manila carrying 139 Indian students stranded in Philippines due to the travel restrictions landed at the Ahmedabad airport on Tuesday morning, the Gujarat government said.

DEL7 VIRUS-RAIL-AAROGYA SETU Rlys makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' for travel New Delhi: The Indian Railways, which had on Monday "advised" the passengers availing the special trains that started operating on Tuesday to install the government's Aarogya Setu mobile application, has now made it "mandatory" to do so. BUSINESS: DCM6 BIZ-VIRUS-GLENMARK-FAVIPIRAVIR Glenmark initiates Phase 3 clinical trials on Favipiravir to check efficacy on COVID-19 patients New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said it has initiated Phase 3 clinical trials on antiviral drug Favipiravir to check its efficacy on COVID-19 patients in India.

DCM3 BIZ-LOCKDOWN-MARUTI-MANESAR PLANT Maruti resumes operations at Manesar plant on single shift basis New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has resumed operations at its Manesar plant in Haryana after around 40 days of closure due to the coronavirus-led lockdown. DEL6 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex slumps over 400 pts; Nifty drops below 9,200 Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex dropped over 400 points in opening session on Tuesday dragged by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid weak cues from global markets.

FOREIGN: FGN5 VIRUS-CHINA China reports 16 new coronavirus cases amid fears of second wave Beijing: China reported one new coronavirus case and 15 asymptomatic infections, a day after a fresh COVID-19 cluster emerged in Wuhan, where the virus first emerged. By K J M Varma FES8 VIRUS-US-INDIAN-ENVOY Post COVID-19 world needs globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity: Indian envoy in US Washington: Observing that the coronavirus pandemic has shown the existing international system's limitations, India's envoy in the US has said that the world after COVID-19 needs a template of globalisation based on fairness, equality and humanity. By Lalit K Jha..