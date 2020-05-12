Hyderabad International Airport facilitates Vande Bharat Evacuation Flight from UK to Hyderabad

The GMR Hyderabad International Airport on Tuesday handled the arrival of the fourth evacuation flight under Vande Bharat Mission from the United Kingdom. The national carrier - Air India flight - AI 1839 - from United Kingdom arrived via Delhi at the Hyderabad International Airport today at 2.22 am with 87 Indian citizens stranded in the UK.

The airport authorities enforced social distancing among passengers right from the aerobridge to across the terminal. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India is conducting 'Vande Bharat' Mission -- its biggest ever repatriation exercise since independence -- to bring back stranded Indians from abroad, including from the US, the UAE and the UK.

On the fifth day of Vande Bharat Mission on Monday, as many as 1,667 Indian nationals were repatriated from different countries in eight special flights.(ANI)