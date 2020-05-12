MP: Two die of cardiac arrest in Shramik Special trains

Two passengers of Shramik Special trains died of cardiac arrest in separate incidents in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. A migrant worker travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district and another person returning to Bihar's Aurangabad district died in special trains in the last two days, an official said.

Akhilesh Kumar Rana, who worked at a hotel in Pune, was returning to his hometown in Gonda district, when he fell ill and was disembarked at Majhgawa railway station in Satna district on Monday, he said. Doctors declared him dead and initial investigations revealed that he had suffered a cardiac arrest, he said.

In a similar incident, a man travelling from Tamil Nadu to Bihar's Aurangabad district was declared dead at Aamla Railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. Nandkumar Pandey (62), who was travelling with his wife and daughter, had boarded a special train to Bihar from Kathpadi in Tamil Nadu, Aamla's tehsildar Neeraj Kalmegh said.

However, he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night after the train left Nagpur and he was disembarked at Aamla railway station, where doctors declared him dead. The deceased's wife Indu said they were in Tamil Nadu for her husband's treatment, but were stranded there because of the COVID-19 lockdown and had decided to head home after special trains were announced.