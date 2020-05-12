Left Menu
All services to be available in Deeds offices from 13 May

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development announced the reopening in a statement on Monday.

12-05-2020
The Chief Registrar of Deeds has issued a notice that no deeds trading account debt will incur any interest during the lockdown.  Image Credit: Max Pixel

Deeds offices across the country will as of Wednesday 13 May, reopen their doors under strict guidelines.

"All services will be available and all lodgements will be accepted. The members of the public and clerks will however, not be allowed in the buildings. Only conveyancers will be allowed to enter the buildings and in big offices, however, their consultations will be controlled through appointments," said the department.

In addition, the Office of the Chief Registrar will load all notices for applications for copies of lost deeds on DeedsWeb for public inspection. Information will be available for the public on DeedsWeb and via emails.

The Chief Registrar of Deeds has issued a notice that no deeds trading account debt will incur any interest during the lockdown.

Level 4 lockdown regulations require that the department puts in place the necessary health measures to ensure smooth running of the offices.

Deeds registration, has been identified as an essential service, according to COVID-19 level 4 lockdown regulations, as of 01 May 2020.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

