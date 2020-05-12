10 held for booze party amid lockdown

10 held for booze party amid lockdownPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:32 IST
Throwing social distancing norms to the wind, a group of men, including some bank employees, were allegedly having a booze party at a ‘dhaba’ here, police said on Tuesday
Ten people were arrested after they were allegedly found consuming liquor and celebrating inside the 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said SHO Deepak Chaturvedi
The incident took place in Newmandi area on Monday night, the station house officer added.
