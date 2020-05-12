10 held for booze party amid lockdown

Throwing social distancing norms to the wind, a group of men, including some bank employees, were allegedly having a booze party at a ‘dhaba’ here, police said on Tuesday

Ten people were arrested after they were allegedly found consuming liquor and celebrating inside the 'dhaba' (roadside eatery), said SHO Deepak Chaturvedi

The incident took place in Newmandi area on Monday night, the station house officer added.