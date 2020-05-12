Left Menu
Around 2,400 migrants brought to U'khand in two trains

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-05-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 16:53 IST
Around 2,400 migrants from Surat and Pune have been brought in two special trains to Uttarakhand, officials said on Tuesday. The first train with around 1,200 migrants, which left Gujarat's Surat district early on Monday morning, reached Kathgodam in Nainital district late in the night, while the second with as many migrants from Maharashtra's Pune district arrived in Haridwar at 3 pm on Tuesday, Additional SP GRP Manoj Katyal said.

The migrants were all offered tea and snacks on arrival and sent to their respective destinations after thermal screening and other formalities mandating a 14-day home quarantine, Katyal said. The migrants who came by the first train to Kathgodam late on Monday night were taken to the international stadium at Gaulapar soon after their arrival and provided food.

They were examined by medical teams in the presence of senior officials, including Nainital District Magistrate Savin Bansal, at the stadium where they also spent the night, Deputy Director Information Yogesh Mishra said. The migrants are being sent to their districts in roadways buses, while strictly following the norms of social distancing, he said.

