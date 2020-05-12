Six more test positive for coronavirus in Himachal; total count 66

Himachal Pradesh reported six more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 66, a senior health official said. Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said four fresh cases were reported from Kangra district and two from Hamirpur district. Two men, aged 30 and 50 years, from Hamirpur's Bajrol area have tested positive. Both are asymptomatic and returned from Delhi on May 1, he said. Four persons, aged 33, 40, 50 and 62 years, tested positive in Kangra. They include a head constable and two persons returned from Punjab's Jalandhar and Pathankot recently, the official said

They tested positive for the infection at Tanda's Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC). The state has 24 active cases of the virus -nine in Kangra, six in Chamba, four in Hamirpur, two in Bilaspur, and one each in Mandi, Una and Shimla. Thirty-nine people have recovered from the infection in the hill state. PTI DJI SRY