Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi

A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:17 IST
Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi
Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown. The health screening of all the passengers was conducted at the station and social distancing was maintained.

"Today, 1490 passengers are traveling on the Bilaspur train from Delhi. Floor marks for social distancing have also been made," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said. Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav told ANI that around 550 Shramik Trains carrying over 6.5 lakh people have operated since March 1.

"Besides, Shramik Trains, second sleeper class is ready. We will run more trains in the near future. Stranded tourists and students are being focused on as of now. Today 8 trains are being run and 3 will leave from New Delhi. Shramik special will run as planned," he said. The Railways is following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines including hygiene protocols and it has requested passengers to maintain social distancing and carry their own linen and food in view of Covid-19.

"We are requesting passengers to maintain social distancing. Sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the station and to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobiles is mandatory for all. We have urged passengers to bring their own linen and food in view of COVID-19 spread. In trains, they have to pay for water and ready to eat meals," he said. The passengers who are travelling to Bilaspur expressed satisfaction over facilities and arrangements being provided by the Railways.

"I live in Gurgaon. I am going to Bilaspur. We faced difficulty to reach the station but nothing could be more exciting than going back to our home. Hygiene is very well maintained in trains," Aamir, a passenger, told ANI. "Trains are sanitised. Social distancing was being focused while distributing tickets to passengers. We will be under home quarantine for 14 days after reaching home," another passenger said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus may push more asylum seekers towards EU -agency

The coronavirus lockdown has cut the number of asylum seekers able to reach Europe, but the pandemic could trigger more arrivals in future if it worsens turmoil to the Middle East and North Africa, the European Union asylum agency said. Wit...

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at the hospital, Russian news agencies reported.Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,...

Italy magistrates open probe after freed aid worker bombarded by hate mail

An Italian aid worker, freed at the weekend after being held hostage for 18 months by Islamist militants in Africa, has been deluged with hate mail because she converted to Islam, judicial sources said on Tuesday.Magistrates have opened an ...

Lebanon to start IMF negotiations in next two days - minister

Lebanon will start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund IMF in the next two days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, as Beirut seeks aid to deal with its financial crisis.Lebanon, which officially requested IMF assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020