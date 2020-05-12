Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi

A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown. The health screening of all the passengers was conducted at the station and social distancing was maintained.

"Today, 1490 passengers are traveling on the Bilaspur train from Delhi. Floor marks for social distancing have also been made," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said. Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav told ANI that around 550 Shramik Trains carrying over 6.5 lakh people have operated since March 1.

"Besides, Shramik Trains, second sleeper class is ready. We will run more trains in the near future. Stranded tourists and students are being focused on as of now. Today 8 trains are being run and 3 will leave from New Delhi. Shramik special will run as planned," he said. The Railways is following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines including hygiene protocols and it has requested passengers to maintain social distancing and carry their own linen and food in view of Covid-19.

"We are requesting passengers to maintain social distancing. Sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the station and to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobiles is mandatory for all. We have urged passengers to bring their own linen and food in view of COVID-19 spread. In trains, they have to pay for water and ready to eat meals," he said. The passengers who are travelling to Bilaspur expressed satisfaction over facilities and arrangements being provided by the Railways.

"I live in Gurgaon. I am going to Bilaspur. We faced difficulty to reach the station but nothing could be more exciting than going back to our home. Hygiene is very well maintained in trains," Aamir, a passenger, told ANI. "Trains are sanitised. Social distancing was being focused while distributing tickets to passengers. We will be under home quarantine for 14 days after reaching home," another passenger said. (ANI)