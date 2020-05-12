Special train carrying 1,428 migrants departs from Karnataka for Bihar
The South Western Railway on Tuesday informed that a 'Shramik special train' has left Karnataka for Bihar carrying 1,428 migrants onboard.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:23 IST
The South Western Railway on Tuesday informed that a 'Shramik special train' has left Karnataka for Bihar carrying 1,428 migrants onboard. The special train carrying migrants to Motihari, Bihar departed from Kabaka Puttur in Karnataka.
Passengers were observing social distancing norms during boarding. Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had recently granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns.
As per the list provided by the Karnataka government, South Western Railway is arranging special trains. These special trains are being run from point to point with no stoppages en-route. (ANI)
