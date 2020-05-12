COVID-19: 136 test positive, Pune district cases reach 3,105

The COVID-19 count in Pune districtin Maharashtra crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3,105 after136 people were detected with novel coronavirus since lateMonday night, health officials said here

As on Tuesday, the number of cases in Pune municipallimits is 2700, it is 173 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 232 in ruraland cantonment areas, they said

A total of 161 people have died of the infection sofar in the district.