Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: 136 test positive, Pune district cases reach 3,105

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:25 IST
COVID-19: 136 test positive, Pune district cases reach 3,105

The COVID-19 count in Pune districtin Maharashtra crossed the 3000-mark and reached 3,105 after136 people were detected with novel coronavirus since lateMonday night, health officials said here

As on Tuesday, the number of cases in Pune municipallimits is 2700, it is 173 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 232 in ruraland cantonment areas, they said

A total of 161 people have died of the infection sofar in the district.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus may push more asylum seekers towards EU -agency

The coronavirus lockdown has cut the number of asylum seekers able to reach Europe, but the pandemic could trigger more arrivals in future if it worsens turmoil to the Middle East and North Africa, the European Union asylum agency said. Wit...

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman tests positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putins spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was receiving treatment at the hospital, Russian news agencies reported.Yes, I am sick. I am receiving treatment,...

Italy magistrates open probe after freed aid worker bombarded by hate mail

An Italian aid worker, freed at the weekend after being held hostage for 18 months by Islamist militants in Africa, has been deluged with hate mail because she converted to Islam, judicial sources said on Tuesday.Magistrates have opened an ...

Lebanon to start IMF negotiations in next two days - minister

Lebanon will start negotiations with the International Monetary Fund IMF in the next two days, Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni said on Tuesday, as Beirut seeks aid to deal with its financial crisis.Lebanon, which officially requested IMF assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020