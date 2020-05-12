Left Menu
RNA extractors procured for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19 in JK: Murmu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:08 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor G C Murmu on Tuesday said the administration has procured RNA extractors for enhancing testing capacity for COVID-19. He also said emphasis was being laid on identifying vulnerable populations including the elderly people and those with comorbidities.

Briefing Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan through video-conferencing about the measures undertaken for prevention, containment, and management of COVID-19, the Lt Governor said RNA extractors have been procured by the UT administration for enhancing testing capacity. The Lt Governor also apprised the Union minister about 'Swasthya Nidhi'- an Integrated Health Audit and Intensive Screening Framework, an application that provides an ideal platform to reach out to each household in the UT.

"A robust mechanism has been put in place for door to door survey, with 90 percent coverage under Swasthya Nidhi already done for effectively combating the spread of COVID-19," Murmu said. The emphasis is being laid on identifying vulnerable population including the elderly people and those with comorbidities, he added. J and K is among the highest states/UTs in terms of COVID-19 testing per million population, Murmu said.

The Union Minister expressed satisfaction over the UT administration's efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in J and K, an official release said. The minister also interacted with deputy commissioners of red zone districts of J and K and received their feedback on various aspects related to COVID-19 control efforts, it said. Non-COVID patient care efforts of the UT administration also received appreciation from the Union health minister, the release said.

On the sidelines of the video-conferencing, the Lt governor chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the emerging situation in J and K and also took review of the comprehensive planning and rapid response mechanism being put in place to combat COVID-19, it said. He directed the officers to involve local communities and community leaders during surveys, testing, and contact tracing for confidence-building among the people. He also directed for enhancement of ICU beds in the districts, wherever required.

The Lt governor stressed on ensuring the protocols to be followed during the process of bringing the stranded people of J and K back to the UT, and also underlined the importance of compulsory testing of these people.

