Woman, father-in-law commit suicide in UP's Etah

PTI | Etah | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:14 IST
Woman, father-in-law commit suicide in UP's Etah

A 23-year-old woman and her father-in-law allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place in Akbarpur village in Malawan area, they said.

Priyanka allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Monday night, after which her father-in-law Phool Singh (60) also hanged himself from a tree outside the village, the police said. On the basis of a complaint from Priyanka's brother Subhash, an FIR has been registered against her in-laws for demanding dowry, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is underway, the police said..

