Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:26 IST
CBI alerts state agencies about narco-trafficking using PPE consignments

The CBI has alerted state police and central agencies about possibility of narco-traffickers using COVID-19 protective equipment consignments to conceal their contraband after an input from Interpol in this regard, officials said on Tuesday. The agency had received the input from Interpol that international drug traffickers are taking advantage of the global pandemic situation to conceal their possible shipments in COVID-19 protective equipment consignments, they said.

The officials said Interpol has alerted its 194-member countries through a purple notice about the possible activities of drug peddlers and the modes they may use to smuggle drugs. Purple notice is issued by Interpol to seek or provide information on modus operandi, objects, devices and concealment methods used by criminals.

The CBI, which is the National Central Bureau for India tasked with coordination with the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol), immediately swung into action and alerted all Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs) to alert their respective police organisations about possible unscrupulous activities of narco-smugglers, they said. ILOs are officers deputed in every state police organisation to Liaison with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over matters related to Interpol.  Earlier, Interpol had alerted about cyber criminals using ransomware to target hospitals and fake testing kits being in circulation for COVID-19.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Fauci warns against 'prematurely' opening U.S. states in coronavirus pandemic

Leading U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Tuesday warned Congress that a premature opening of the nations economy could lead to additional outbreaks of the deadly coronavirus. The director of the National Institute of Allergy ...

Afghan president orders troops to switch to 'offensive' stance after attacks

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Tuesday he was ordering the military to move to offensive mode, away from a defensive stance it had taken as part of efforts to reduce violence in the war-ravaged nation as Washington tries to broker pe...

Report: Jets close to signing veteran CB Ryan

The New York Jets believe they will sign free agent cornerback Logan Ryan to a one-year deal, the New York Daily News reported Tuesday. A two-time Super Bowl champion with New England, the 29-year-old Ryan played four seasons with the Patri...

Parts of Aligarh city under 'total lockdown' for next 7 days

The authorities on Tuesday imposed a complete lockdown in parts of Uttar Pradeshs Aligarh for next seven days amid a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. So far, the city has reported 61 infection cases, including five death...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020