Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala seeks opening of domestic air travel, intra-state passenger trains

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 12-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 22:18 IST
Kerala seeks opening of domestic air travel, intra-state passenger trains
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kerala on Tuesday sought openingof domestic air travel,intra-state passenger trains and metro rail services in a memorandum submitted to the Prime Minister. ChiefMinister Pinarayi Vijayan said the time was not ripe to commence inter-state railway services.

The state submitted the suggestions as instructed by the Centre after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video conference with all the Chief Ministers on Monday. "However, we have sought special non-stop trains from Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and other major cities," Vijayan told reporters here.

The state has suggested intra-district bus service with limited number of passengers and strict health protocols including practice of social distancing. "The state has suggested intra-district bus service but not inter-district services. The bus service can be allowed by strictly following social distancing. Since the buses will have to ply with limited number of passengers, the fares can be hiked to compensate the loss," Vijayan suggested.

The memorandum also sought to open hospitality services maintaining strict social distancing inside the restaurants with the seats arranged accordingly. "Industrial and commercial activities should be allowed in rural and urban areas except in the Containment Zones. The government is of the view that the construction work should proceed at a rapid pace and steps to be taken to procure necessary materials. Construction work needs to be completed before the rains," Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister had on Monday suggested to the Prime Minister that states should have the "flexibility" in changing lockdown guidelines and allowing public and Metro rail services by following social distancing norms, except in red zones. Vijayan, who spoke during the video conference held by Modi with state Chief Ministers, had also suggested that anti-body test be conducted on expatriates before they arrive here from various countries.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Divided U.S. Supreme Court wraps up arguments on Trump financial records

U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared divided over President Donald Trumps bid to prevent Democratic-led congressional panels from obtaining his financial records but seemed more sympathetic toward a New York prosecutors attempt t...

EU banking watchdog to crack down on 'cum-ex' trading schemes

The European Unions banking watchdog has proposed a crackdown on so-called cum ex trading schemes that could pose a threat to financial markets and national budgets. The schemes have been a focus in Germany, with the country estimating that...

Special to assume starting role with Excel Esports

Mid laner Joran Special Scheffer has been elevated to a starting role on Excel Esports League of Legends Championship roster, the British organization announced Tuesday. Special, a 22-year-old Dutchman, propelled Excel Esports academy team,...

Adityanath hails Rs 20 lakh cr economic package announced by PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modis announcement of an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore, saying it will help labourers, farmers and industries to come out of the crisis created ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020