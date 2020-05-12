Manoj Ahuja is new CBSE chairman

Odisha cadre IAS Manoj Ahuja has been appointed the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Ahuja is currently working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

Ahuja will replace Anita Karwal as the chairman of the CBSE.