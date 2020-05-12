Lockdown: PMC allows more non-essential item shops to open

The Pune Municipal Corporation hasallowed laundry, stationery, vehicle spare parts, footwearshops and those selling construction material and medicalequipment raw materials to remain open between 7 am and 7 pmin non-containment zones of the city

As per the order issued by PMC chief Shekhar Gaikwad,these shops will remain open on alternate days, and they wouldhave to follow strict social distancing norms.