Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab chief secretary relieved of FC Taxation charge

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 23:48 IST
Punjab chief secretary relieved of FC Taxation charge

Three days after his showdown with state ministers, Punjab Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh on Tuesday night was relieved of the additional charge of Financial Commissioner Taxation. Principal Secretary (water resources) A Venu Prasad will now hold the additional charge of FC Taxation, according to an order issued here.

As Prasad is on leave till May 20, Principal Secretary Anirudh Tewari will look after the work of the post of Financial Commissioner Taxation in addition to his present assignments, it added. Relieving Karan Avtar Singh of the additional charge of FC Taxation unceremoniously came after a face-off between him and Punjab ministers at Saturday's pre-cabinet meeting over the revision of the excise policy.

At the meeting, Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was learnt to have opposed any relief for liquor vend owners in the excise policy under discussion. The chief secretary had allegedly made some "curt remarks" after Channi spoke. Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and Channi had then walked out. It was reportedly followed by other ministers after some time. The development led to the postponement of the cabinet meeting scheduled for that day.

However, after the cabinet meeting on Monday, Badal had said the "behaviour, body language and style of conversation" of Karan Avtar Singh before the cabinet did not behove the chief secretary's office. Both Badal and Channi on Monday had said they would not participate in any meeting attended by the state's chief secretary, deepening the crisis triggered by the showdown between the ministers and the state's top bureaucrat.

Badal had announced his intention at a cabinet meeting before Chief Minister Amarinder Singh against the alleged "unacceptable behaviour" of the chief secretary. He had even urged the CM "to decide whether to call the CS or us to a meeting".

After the crisis escalated, Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar too backed the ministers, asking the top bureaucrat to "step back". Congress MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Warring had also attacked the chief secretary and alleged that his son had an undeclared business interest in a Punjab distillery The showdown between CS and ministers gave enough fodder to the Opposition to attack the Amarinder Singh-led government.

The opposition parties' leaders had said a "constitutional crisis" had erupted in the state with cabinet ministers "losing faith" in their government. They had also said the state ministers seemed to be "helpless" in the hands of the bureaucracy and asked them to "part ways" with the chief minister.

TRENDING

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Multilateral solutions to ease COVID-19 pandemic needed for achieving SDGs

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Videos

Latest News

AIIMS to exempt patients from paying charges till patient care services restored fully

The AIIMS has exempted its patients from paying charges for admission in general wards and medical investigation during the period of coronavirus pandemic till normalcy of patient care services is restored as before, officials said. The AII...

Cong dubs PM's eco package announcement headline grabbing, BJP says it will make India self-reliant

The Congress on Tuesday dubbed the stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one that only grabs headlines, while the ruling BJP hailed it as the worlds largest holistic package. The Congress and the ...

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on sports events around the world

Major sports events around the world that are in the process of re-starting or have been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemicSOCCER For an overview of the state of play in Europes soccer leagues amid the coronavirus outbreak click here ...

Motorised British wheelbarrow aims to set world speed record

The creator of the worlds fastest shed has turned his hand to another niche mode of transport a motorised wheelbarrow built on a zero budget during the coronavirus lockdown in Britain. Kevin Nicks, a 57-year-old former gardener from Oxfords...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020