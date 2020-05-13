Left Menu
Development News Edition

What expert says on whether Vegans are immune to COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:27 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:27 IST
What expert says on whether Vegans are immune to COVID-19

Are Vegans immune to COVID-19 ? There is no proof at the moment, says prominent health expert and President of the Public Health Foundation of India, Professor K Srinath Reddy. Even Vegetarians have been affected because this is a virus which travels through droplet infection and enters the body, he said.

However, people who are taking a lot of fruits and vegetables as part of their natural diet have better innate immunity, and they may be able to fight the infection much better, said Reddy, who formerly headed the Department of Cardiology at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). It is always better for Vegetarians or non-Vegetarians to have a lot of fresh fruit and vegetable to the extent we can to boost our innate immunity to provide better defence against the virus, he told PTI.

Reddy, who has been involved in several major international and national research studies, having been trained in cardiology and epidemiology, said facial protection to also cover eyes, not just mouth and nose, is most important. "What happens is that this virus mainly enters through the face which means the nose, mouth or eyes. We don't usually talk about eyes.

When the droplets drop on the face, it can also enter (the body) through the eye because eyes are also connected to the nose. The virus can enter the eyes and then also go to the nose," he said. One has to be careful about the protection of the eyes also, said Reddy, who presently serves as an Adjunct Professor of Epidemiology at Harvard and is also an Adjunct Professor of the Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University and Honorary Professor of Medicine at the University of Sydney.

If you are wearing spectacles, it is fine, otherwise, what people are suggesting now is face sheets (plastic sheets) covering the entire face so that nothing falls on the eyes also. So, these are the additional precautions we have to get used to, he added.

Reddy also stressed the need to continue to take precautions such as having a good diet and trying to keep away from polluted or smoky areas, which automatically reduce resistance in the lungs. PTI RS ROH ROH.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

CRPF opens fire as vehicle jumps checkpoint in Budgam, driver killed

A man was killed when CRPF personnel opened fire on his vehicle which jumped a security checkpoint in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said. At around 1045 am, a Naka party of CRPF signaled a vehicle to stop at Kawo...

Soccer-Now, where were we? Bundesliga restarts amid pandemic

The eyes of the sports world will be on Germanys Bundesliga this weekend as it becomes the first big league to restart after the COVID-19 shutdown, but little will have changed on the pitch with Bayern Munich hunting an eighth straight crow...

Shramik special trains to depart from Old Delhi Railway Station now

All the Shramik special trains from the national capital, which are being run to enable the return of migrant workers to their native states, will now depart from Old Delhi railway station from Wednesday onwards. This information was provid...

Young sumo wrestler dies of coronavirus in Japan

A 28-year-old sumo wrestler died in Japan on Wednesday after contracting coronavirus and suffering multiple organ failure, becoming the ancient sports first COVID-19 fatality, the national association said. Shobushi, a lower-ranking wrestle...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020