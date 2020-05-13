Left Menu
Give momentum to economy, employment; set up land bank for industry: UP CM to officials

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:17 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked officials to give momentum to the plan for providing employment to migrant workers as well as to encourage industrial development in the state in order to ensure restoration of the economy that has bit hit by the COVID-19 crisis. Adityanath has directed the state's industrial development and revenue departments to set up a 'land bank' for making land available for new industries, a UP government spokesperson said. The chief minister has also asked officials to increase the capacity of quarantine centres in view of people in large numbers returning to the state. According to the official, the chief minister has directed that arrangements be made for community kitchens to provide food to the returning migrants and for proper sanitation facilities at quarantine centres and shelter homes.

Adityanath has reiterated that it needs to be ensured that those returning do not have to walk on foot and they be provided with vehicles to commute. He also stressed on proper screening of all the migrants and their quarantine and proper arrangement of their treatment in case they are found unwell, the official said.  "The chief minister who was reviewing the lockdown situation has directed that since a large number of migrant workers are returning to the state there is a need to increase the capacity of quarantine centres," the spokesperson said. The CM also asked officials to provide lists of workers and labourers of other states who are presently in Uttar Pradesh and want to return to their home states.

Stressing on the necessity of social distancing, Adityanath said it should be strictly followed in shops, mandis and banks. The chief minister stressed on strengthening the surveillance committees set up in rural and urban areas and for a continued dialogue of its members with staff of the Chief Minister's helpline.

Adityanath has directed for strict compliance of the lockdown in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, the spokesperson said. The CM has directed all nursing homes in the state to follow the safety protocol against coronavirus infection while providing medical facilities.

He has directed for providing PPE kits, N95 masks, sanitizers to hospitals and stressed on increasing the capacity of COVID-19 hospitals to one lakh beds, the spokesperson said..

