Left Menu
Development News Edition

Editors Guild slams action against Gujarati news portal editor, Delhi Police notice to journalist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:23 IST
Editors Guild slams action against Gujarati news portal editor, Delhi Police notice to journalist

The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condemned the slapping of sedition charges on an editor of a Gujarati news portal and an English Daily journalist being asked by the Delhi Police to join the probe into Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad's audio clip, saying the state and central governments should desist from misusing the law to threaten free press. In a statement, the Guild said it notes with concern a growing pattern of misuse of criminal laws to intimidate journalists in different parts of the country.

The Guild first highlighted the incident of Dhaval Patel, editor and owner of a Gujarati news portal, 'Face of Nation', being booked for sedition and detained by the state police on May 11 for publishing a report suggesting the possibility of a leadership change in the state due to criticism over rising coronavirus cases. Patel was charged with sedition under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and with spreading false panic under Section 54 of the Disaster Management Act (DMA).

This is a misuse of special laws, besides sedition and IPC, the Guild said. The second instance of "egregious and high-handed action" has come from Delhi Police, it said.

"On May 10, the Delhi Police sent a notice to Mahender Singh Manral, Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, through the City Editor and Chief Reporter, The Indian Express, requiring the journalist, who had reported that police investigations found the possibility of the audio clip of Tablighi Jamaat leader, Maulana Saad, being doctored, to join a probe on this matter on May 10," the statement said. "While Manral wasn't charged under any law, he was threatened that failure to join the probe could result in legal action under Section 174 of the IPC with punishment of a prison term and fine," it said.

The Guild said this appears to be a little more than a fishing expedition to try and extract the journalist's source and, thus, warn other reporters. Asserting that these instances of police action in Gujarat and Delhi are deeply disturbing, the Guild said the government and the police must recognise that the media is an integral part of the governance structure in any democracy.

The Guild condemns these actions and asks the state and central governments to desist from misusing the law to threaten the free press, the statement said. The Press Club of India (PCI) also hit out at the Delhi Police's action in the incident involving The Indian Express journalist. "We stand in solidarity with our journalist colleague and urge a consolidation of support from the media and the general public on this vital issue," it said.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain plans keeping borders closed until July - govt sources

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid the second wave of contagion from the coronavirus. Land borders wit...

EXCLUSIVE-Athletics-Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the...

Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow to de-link Aarogya setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to immediately de-link the Aarogya setu app from a website which is promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies. The petition, which submitted that t...

UK voters more critical of government over COVID - poll

Support for the British governments handling of the coronavirus crisis has fallen, leading to a drop in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons standing in the eyes of voters, a survey showed on Wednesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents in the sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020