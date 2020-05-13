Ensure extra caution before discharging COVID patients: Shinde

Maharashtra minister Eknath Shindeon Wednesday directed authorities in his home district ofThane to be extra cautious before discharging COVID-19patients from hospitals after their recovery

Citing growing number of cases in the city and thedistrict neighbouring Mumbai, the guardian minister said extracare should be taken before discharging such patients as manycases were traced to congested areas and slum clusters

He also referred to recent directives given by thestate Health department on discharging such patients.