Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:26 IST
Maha govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai on Wednesday said the state government will provide "Maha Permits" for big-ticket industrial projects, covering all kinds of permissions that are needed to set up a plant. It will save the time wasted in obtaining various permits needed to start a factory, the minister told reporters here.

"Many companies are backing out from China (after coronavirus outbreak) and we are closely watching the developments. The state government has decided to grant single `Maha permits' to simplify the process of setting up industrial units," he said. Mega permits will be granted after the companies submit concrete proposals while the period for obtaining other subsequent permissions will be increased and they can be obtained after the unit starts, Desai said.

"The Maha permit will have all the required permissions for an industry to set up its plant here. It will save time and companies can commence work without delays," he said. The state government also plans to form an employment bureau, which will have database of skilled and semi- skilled professionals whom companies can contact for recruitment, Desai said.

"This will save the companies hiring costs and also offer job opportunities to the youth in the state," he said. Lockdown restrictions on MSMEs have been eased and workers are allowed to travel to their factories on two- wheelers, he said.

"For a long time now, we have fought to provide jobs to local labourers," the Shiv Sena leader said. "With so many migrant workers returning to their home states, industries can employ local youth now," he said.

64,493 companies had sought permission to restart operations during lockdown, of which 34,821 were now functioning with 9,17,000 labourers, he said..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Delhi Police reserves extra hospital beds for its personnel at private hospitals

With more than 100 of its personnel testing positive for COVID-19 so far, the Delhi Police on Wednesday said some hospitals have reserved beds for it for any emergency admissions as many in the force are deployed at sensitive locations. Amo...

EU urges voluntary use of virus-tracing apps to speed recovery from pandemic

The European Commission urged EU governments on Wednesday to use COVID-19 contact tracing apps on a voluntary basis as part of efforts to lift border restrictions and revive the European Unions tourism and travel industries. Countries are r...

Chanel says increasing prices on handbags, small leather goods

French luxury house Chanel said on Wednesday it was increasing prices on its handbags and some small leather goods worldwide to take into account a rise in the cost of raw materials amid the coronavirus pandemic. In an emailed statement res...

Egypt in talks with IMF for second tranche of financial support- official

Egypt is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a second bundle of financial support after receiving 2.8 billion in emergency financing, the central bank deputy governor said on Wednesday.Asked about a Bloomberg News report that ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020