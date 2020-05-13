These are the top stories at 5.30 pm: DEL61 BIZ-LD FM-ECO PACKAGE-LOANS FM announces Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced Rs 3 lakh crore collateral free automatic loan for businesses, including MSMEs. DEL4 VIRUS-CASES Death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 2,415; cases climb to 74,281: Health Ministry New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,415 and the number of cases climbed to 74,281 on Wednesday, registering an increase of 122 deaths and 3,525 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

DEL43 DL-VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 death toll rises to 106 in Delhi; total cases close to 8K New Delhi: The death toll due to COVID-19 in the national capital has gone up to 106, after 20 deaths which took place in April and May were reported on Wednesday, authorities said. DEL62 VIRUS-LD CISF CISF unit guarding Kolkata-based warship building facility registers maximum 38 COVID-19 cases New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force has reported 41 fresh coronavirus infection cases on Wednesday, with the maximum reported from its Kolkata-based GRSEL unit, a strategic warship building facility on the banks of Hooghly River in West Bengal. DEL68 UP-LOCKDOWN-2NDLD LABOURER 3 migrant labourers, infant returning home during lockdown killed in road accidents in UP Kanpur/Chitrakoot: Three migrant labourers and an infant girl were killed, while 46 others suffered injuries in two road accidents when they were returning home in Uttar Pradesh from other states during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, officials said on Wednesday.

DEL32 MHA-CAPF-CANTEENS CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) like the CRPF and the BSF will sell only indigenous products from June 1 to 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh personnel. DEL75 DEF-ARMY Army considering proposal to allow civilians in force for 3 years New Delhi: The Indian Army is examining a proposal for allowing civilians to join the force for a three-year tenure, officials said.

DEL49 DL-MIGRANTS-TRAIN FARE No response from Bihar, will bear fare for 3 trains ferrying migrants home: Delhi govt New Delhi: The Delhi government will bear the cost of sending home stranded migrant workers from Bihar in three Shramik Special trains on Wednesday as the Nitish Kumar-led government hasn't yet responded to its request to pay for their tickets, an official said. BOM6 MP-LOCKDOWN-CROWD Social distancing norms flouted as crowd gathers to greet monk Sagar: Defying the social distancing guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19, a crowd gathered to welcome a monk and his group when they arrived at a town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

BOM7 GJ-VIRUS-PATIENT 'Missing' from hospital record, cancer patient found in morgue Ahmedabad: Family members of a cancer patient on Wednesday alleged that Ahmedabad civil hospital did not inform them about his post-admission status since May 5 and also about his death, which occurred five days ago. DEL48 GUILD-GJ-SEDITION Editors Guild slams action against Gujarati news portal editor, Delhi Police notice to journalist New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday condemned the slapping of sedition charges on an editor of a Gujarati news portal and an English Daily journalist being asked by the Delhi Police to join the probe into Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad's audio clip, saying the state and central governments should desist from misusing the law to threaten free press.

LEGAL LGD9 SC-LD GUJ MINISTER Gujarat law minister moves SC against HC order nullifying his election New Delhi: Gujarat minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the High Court's decision nullifying his 2017 election on the ground of malpractice and manipulation. FOREIGN FGN27 SINOINDIA-LD BORDER China claims its troops patrolling on Chinese side of LAC Beijing, May 13 (PTI) Amid tensions between the Indian and Chinese soldiers at Pangong Tso lake area, China said on Wednesday that India should refrain from taking any action to "complicate" the issue and claimed that the PLA troops were conducting "normal patrol" on the Chinese side of the border. By K J M Varma FGN11 VIRUS-NDB-INDIA-LOAN BRICS' New Development Bank provides USD 1 billion loan to India to fight COVID-19 Beijing:The New Development Bank of the BRICS countries has fully disbursed USD one billion emergency assistance loan to India to help it contain the spread of COVID-19 and reduce human, social and economic losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.By K J M Varma.